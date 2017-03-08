Sen. Yager adds amendment to TDEC budget to fund Great War Centennial at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park

March 8, 2017

(NASHVILLE), March 1, 2017 – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) successfully amended the budget of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) on Monday to add $33,000 for the Great War Centennial at Alvin C. York State Historic Park. The action came as TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau came before the Senate Energy, Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee to present his department’s budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year which begins in July.

Senator Yager is a member of the committee.

“In 2017, we begin the Centennial of the United States’ entry into World War I, or the Great War,” said Senator Yager. “In order to prepare for that event, a few years ago the legislature approved the Great War Commission to develop a program to celebrate the commitment that this nation made. Unfortunately there has been no funding to support that.”

