Search Warrants Result In 3 Arrests For Meth

April 12, 2017

The Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Department executed two search warrants last week which resulted in the finding of a large quantity of crystal methamphetamine and three arrests.

On Thursday, April 6, the Sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for the residence of Jackie L. Winningham at 135 Bunker Hill Road, and after executing the warrant found a small quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

Sheriff Chucky Cravens said that after executing the warrant and entering the residence, officers discovered about 3.02 grams of crystal methamphetamine, which would have a street value of between $400 and $500.

Mr. Winningham was subsequently arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and lodged in the Fentress County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

He was scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Wednesday, April 12.

On Friday, April 7, another search warrant was obtained for a residence on Shaver Road in Clarkrange, which resulted in a large quantity of crystal meth being discovered.

