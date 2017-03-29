Search Warrant Results In Two Arrests For Meth

March 29, 2017

The execution of a search warrant last week resulted in the arrest of two men on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine.

According to reports, on Monday, March 20, the Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the Martha Washington Community that resulted in the arrests, as well as the discovery and confiscation of drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Mr. Russell Terry of 2061 Martha Washington Road was arrested after officers discovered some 4.4 grams of crystal methamphetamine in the residence, along with various other items of drug paraphernalia, including scales, baggies, meth pipes, needles, etc.

Mr. Terry was charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine over .5 grams with Intent to Resale, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possesion of Drug Paraphernalia.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.