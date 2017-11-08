Search Suspended After Three Weeks For Man Missing Since October 14

November 8, 2017

After three weeks of intensive searching by many local, area and state agencies, the search for a 56-year-old Fentress County man who has been missing since Saturday, October 14, was suspended last week.

In a called press conference by Fentress County Sheriff Michael Reagon on Thursday, which was attended by fellow officers from his department, the Jamestown Police Department, Fentress County EMA and EMS personnel and family members of the missing man, Sheriff Reagan announced, than since three weeks of extensive search efforts by hundreds of emergency personnel had turned up few leads, other than a cap and some candy wrappers, the search was being suspended, although the investigation was continuing.

According to reports, Danny Ray Hall, 56, of Jamestown, was reportedly dropped off by a friend at the end of the Sam Beaty Road, off the Gouldstown Road, about 9:00 a.m., on October 14, to go ginseng hunting, and was last seen by a hunter in a tree stand on top of the bluff going west.

He was officially reported missing on Tuesday, October 17, at which time an “Incident Command Post” was established at 155 Sam Beaty Road, and a search was initiated by the Fentress County EMA, assisted by several other agencies, including a Fentress Co. Sheriff’s Department, Rescue Squad, EMS, Fire Departments, and TEMA.

Search efforts intensified through the weekend with the West Fentress Fire Department, the Putnam Co. Rescue Squad, the Morgan County Fire Departments and National Park Service joining in the search.

The search efforts intensified further during the weekend, with K-9 search teams from Williamson and Maury County joining in the search, along with the Crossville Police Department, who brought a drone with a camera.

On Saturday and Sunday, the ground search expanded to include Tennessee Association of Rescue Squad teams and other teams from TARS Region II call-out counties, the Honey Creek and Mt. Helen Fire Departments, Rescue Squads from Cumberland Co., Bledsoe County, White County, Lafollette, the National Park Service, Big South Fork, the Allardt Fire Department, the TARS Region III Vice-President, Pickett Co. Fire Departments, and TN/SRT teams with K-9 dogs.

Fentress Co. EMA Director James Bilbrey announced Tuesday that more search efforts for Mr. Hall would be held on Saturday, November 11.

Sheriff Reagon urged anyone who might have any information about Mr. Hall or anyone who had seen him to please contact him at the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office at 931-879-8142, or call himpersonally on his cell phone at 267-7041.