Schools to Remain Closed Until Fall

April 23, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced his decision last week that schools throughout the state will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Lee made the decision two days after extending his statewide lock down order, also aimed at slowing COVID-19. “In order to keep every Tennessean safe during this pandemic, I am recommending that schools remain closed through the end of this school year.” Lee said on Twitter on April 15th.

Although an unprecedented move, Lee said that individual school districts would be given leeway to perform end-of-year activities and to finish instruction for the final semester:

“We’re working with the Department of Education and local leaders to ensure there is flexibility for districts to complete critical year-end activities.”

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, while acknowledging that the situation was difficult, issued a statement in support of the Governor’s decision:

“I appreciate the governor’s recommendation schools remain closed through the end of the school year to protect the health and safety of all Tennesseans. The coronavirus pandemic is constantly evolving, and we are only starting to see how this pandemic is affecting our children.”

Schwinn said that she would be leading an effort regarding child well-being in the state, which will be called the COVID-19 Child Well-Being Task Force:

“Children being out of school for such a long time has significant implications for a child’s wellbeing, and this poses a different kind of challenge for all of us, as communities and as a state. There is critical work ahead, and I am honored to convene the COVID-19 Child Well-being Task Force in the coming weeks to focus state and local leaders on the wellbeing of Tennessee’s children.”

Details about the Task Force will be announced in the coming weeks.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.