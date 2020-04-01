Schools to Remain Closed Until Apr. 24

April 1, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

In accordance with Governor Bill Lee’s decision that all schools in Tennessee should remain closed until April 24 in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, Fentress County Schools will remain closed until at least that date, but will undertake significant efforts in the meantime to both feed and educate the children of Fentress County.

Director of Schools Mike Jones said in a press conference on Monday, March 30 that the schools would remain closed until the 24th, but would begin rolling out its nutrition program on Wednesday, April 1, and remote instruction programs would begin on Monday, April 6.

“We had a meeting with our Principals and Assistant Principals this morning, at various locations due to the gathering size restrictions. We are taking the CDC guidelines very seriously, and we want to reiterate the need to the public to practice social distancing and proper handwashing.

We know that this is a difficult time for people and their families, and we want to keep people informed about what we are doing for their children during this crisis.

First of all, I’d like to say how fortunate we are in this county to have the people that we do working in our school system, from custodians, teachers assistants, teacher, administrators, all of them are just rock solid people and will do everything they can to make sure that our children get the food and instruction that they need.”

