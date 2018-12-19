Schools Continue Commitment to Safety

December 19, 2018

School Resource Officers Provide for Instant Response to Dangerous Situations

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

As the public is aware, current times have called for increased security measures in public schools across the nation, as the number of school shootings continues to grow. While the causes of these tragedies are still being identified, public officials are taking steps to ensure that all public schools are made as safe as possible in the mean time. These measures have taken on a variety of forms, ranging from an increased amount of safety drills to specialized training for teachers to the installation of extensive security equipment and panic alarms on school campuses. Fentress County Schools is consistently trying to stay one step ahead of these issues, and achieving this is no small task. Just this year, Fentress County Schools have installed numerous enhanced security devices in all local schools, intensified personnel training to better prepare students and school officials for dangerous situations, increased the quantity of drills, and placed School Resource Officers in every school in the county. As a result of these, and other measures that cannot be made public, Fentress County Schools was recognized as a “Model School District” by the National Institute of Justice this past summer.

