Schools Closed Until April, Maybe Longer

March 18, 2020

In response to the escalating number of instances of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus or the novel coronavirus, schools across the state have closed until April 1, and may remain closed beyond that date if state and local officials feel it prudent.

Many school systems were already on Spring Break this week, and most others, such as Fentress County, were set to go on Spring Break next week. Due to this, Fentress County students will only miss four days of school, in the case that they return on the first day of April, and one of those days will be counted as the school system’s last snow day.

This move to close the schools comes after Governor Bill Lee’s urging that each school system statewide do so in an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

On Monday, Governor Lee issued the following statement regarding statewide school closure:

“As the response to COVID-19 evolves, I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible, with all schools expected to close by Friday, March 20, 2020 at the latest. Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020 to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31. Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts. We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need. Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”

