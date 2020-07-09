School to Start as Scheduled…

July 9, 2020

School Board Addresses 2020-21 Schedule, Agrees to Proceed with New CHS Vocational Building, Pine Haven Access Road

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Education held its regular monthly sesion on MOnday, July 6, 2020. The Board faced a number of important decisions, such as large portions of the schools’ budget, whether school would begin as scheduled this fall and how it would be conducted, a decision to proceed with the construction of a new vocational building at Clarkrange High School, and a discussion of the Pine Haven School access road project, which is gaining momentum.

Once the meeting was gaveled, the Board approved it’s prior minutes and acknowledged the director’s report, then dived straight into the budget.

Firstly, the board made an amendment to the budget eliminating the raises for teachers. This was due to the funds being pulled by the state due to budgetary shortfalls. A motion to amend was made by Lynette Evans, seconded by Karen Cooper and was unopposed.

The Board then reviewed the tire bids, and a motion came from Karen Cooper to accept the bid from D&D Auto Parts of Jamestown, which was seconded by Bill Cody and unanimously agreed to.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.