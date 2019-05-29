School System Receives $147K Grant for New Schoolbuses

May 29, 2019

Director of Schools Mike Jones, along with Fentress County Schools Safety Officer and Maintenance Director Robert Cooper announced last Friday that Fentress County Schools was the recipent of an almost $150,000 grant which will provide funding for two new schoolbuses.

The grant, in the amount of $146,916, came from Volkswagon, who provides the money as part of their deisel settlement environmental mitigation trust, a cleaner emissions initiative developed by the company in cooperation with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). The objective of the program is to get older, more polluting engines off the roads, and replace them with newer, cleaner-running vehicles.

