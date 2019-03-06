School Board Views New Robotics Tech at CHS During March Meeting

March 6, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Education held its regular March 2019 meeting at CHS on Monday, March 4. In addition to conducting business as usual in the way of policy revisions and budget amendments, the board members were given a special presentation on the new VEX robotics program at Clarkrange High School.

Following the Board’s work session they were given a demonstration of the new technology by CHS teachers Phillip Brannon and Jason Bradley, as well as two students, Marcus Walker and Austin Insco. The robots have been at CHS for a little over a month, and while it is currently still an extracurricular activity and not a full fledged course, both Brannon and Bradley, as well as CHS Principal Judy Jones expressed that they were hopeful that it would be in the future. The robots themselves begin with a base model which have to be assembled, and then must be programmed and modified by the students. While the models at CHS are currently very basic, any number of modifications are possible, and can encompass everything from grabbing hooks to catapults. After the students demonstrated the basic capabilities of the robots, the board members were given the opportunity to operate them, and several did.

