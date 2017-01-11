School Board Meets In Brief Session Monday

January 11, 2017

The Fentress Co. Board of Education met in regular monthly session on Monday, January 9 with a work session at 5:30 p.m., followed by a brief and routine meeting.

Following the reading and approval of the minutes of the previous meeting, the Director’s Report by Director Mike Jones was given and accepted.

Under “Monetary,” a travel contract was considered and approved.

Under “New Business, the board approved the 2017-18 School Calendar, approved a Resolution of Appreciation honoring the Food Service Staff, and approved an out-of-state trip for the Clarkrange JROTC.

Under “Old Business,” the board approved on second reading Policy 6.505 – Students in Foster Care Policy.

After setting the date for the next meeting for Monday, February 13, the meeting adjourned.