School Board Honors Clarkrange High School, Re-Elects Chair and Vice Chair

October 16, 2019

Clarkrange High School received several accolades at Monday night’s School Board Meeting. Among them were recognition for being designated as a Reward School, and as a Level 5 School by the Tennessee Department of Education and TVAAS respectively. In addition to this, the Board chose to honor U.S. History teachers John McPeters and Rodney Pile for guiding their students to attaining the sixth highest end of course exam results in the entire state. The Board also honored the schools JROTC Raider Team for their continued success in competition on the state and national levels. Pictured from left to right are JROTC Instructor and Raider Team Coach Gilbert Sandoval, Board member and former CHS Principal Bill Cody, John McPeters, Rodney Pile, CHS Principal Judy Jones, and Marta McPeters.

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

During the October meeting of the Fentress County Board of Education, held Oct. 14, 2019, the Board chose to honor Clarkrange High School for earning the distinctions of Reward School and Level 5 School from the Tennessee Department of Education. In addition to this, the Board approved revisions to a number of policies, and elected to table a vote on whether or not to initiate official recordings of its meetings. The Board also began the process of entering into collaborative conferencing with the local chapter of the TEA.

Following the call to order, the Board approved the minutes of its previous session, and the Director’s report.

The first item of new business was to elect a Board Chair and Vice Chair for the 2019-2020 term. For Chair, Karen Cooper nominated Eddie Cook, which was seconded by Kathy Pritchett. Darlene Brannon then nominated Gary Peters, and received a second from Bill Cody. A roll call vote was held, in which Eddie Cook earned six votes (Karen Cooper, Lynette Evans, Russ Stephens, Felicia Garrett, Kathy Pritchett, and Kathy Williams) and Gary Peter earned two (Darlene Brannon and Bill Cody). Both Mr. Cook and Mr. Peters abstained from the vote, and Mr. Cook was re-elected to the Chair.

