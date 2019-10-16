School Board Honors Clarkrange High School, Re-Elects Chair and Vice Chair

October 16, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

During the October meeting of the Fentress County Board of Education, held Oct. 14, 2019, the Board chose to honor Clarkrange High School for earning the distinctions of Reward School and Level 5 School from the Tennessee Department of Education. In addition to this, the Board approved revisions to a number of policies, and elected to table a vote on whether or not to initiate official recordings of its meetings. The Board also began the process of entering into collaborative conferencing with the local chapter of the TEA.

Following the call to order, the Board approved the minutes of its previous session, and the Director’s report.

The first item of new business was to elect a Board Chair and Vice Chair for the 2019-2020 term. For Chair, Karen Cooper nominated Eddie Cook, which was seconded by Kathy Pritchett. Darlene Brannon then nominated Gary Peters, and received a second from Bill Cody. A roll call vote was held, in which Eddie Cook earned six votes (Karen Cooper, Lynette Evans, Russ Stephens, Felicia Garrett, Kathy Pritchett, and Kathy Williams) and Gary Peter earned two (Darlene Brannon and Bill Cody). Both Mr. Cook and Mr. Peters abstained from the vote, and Mr. Cook was re-elected to the Chair.

