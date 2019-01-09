School Board Honors CHS Raiders, Approves 2019-2020 School Calendar

January 9, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Education met on Monday, January 7th in regular session, and approved a number of items including bids for roofing, and playground equipment, recognition of the recent national championship victory of the Clarkrange High School JROTC Raider Team, the 2019-2020 school calendar and textbook committee, and a resolution honoring Fentress County Schools food service staff.

The meeting was called to order by Board Chairman Eddie Cook, and the Board approved the minutes from the November 2018 meeting.

The board then recognized the National Champion Clarkrange High School JROTC Raider Team. Director of Schools Mike Jones praised the CHS Raiders for their dedication, their grit, and their high accomplishment:

“These boys and girls represented our community at the National Raider Championship in Molina Georgia, and competed against teams who either flew down or rode charter buses. These kids took a Fentress County school bus, and they slept in tents while the other teams were sleeping in hotels, and they took a gas grill and cooked their own meals. But when it was all said and done they were number one in the nation. We’re very proud of these kids.”

