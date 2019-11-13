School Board Grants Tenure, Honors CHS Raiders and Pine Haven STEM Students

November 13, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Education held its November meeting on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, Veterans Day. Aside from basic monetary issues, such as a budget amendment for the Pre-K Program and the approval of an HVAC bid for new units at Pine Haven Elementary, the meeting consisted primarily of granting accolades to teachers and students for their accomplishments. Five teachers were granted tenure by the board, and two students from Pine Haven were recognized for their participation in STEM programs at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. The Board also chose to honor the Clarkrange High School JROTC Raider Team for its recent victory in the All Service National Championship, which is the second consecutive national championship for that team.

The meeting was called to order by acting Chair Karen Cooper, as Chairman Eddie Cook was not present. The Board then approved the minutes from its previous session, and acknowledged the director’s report given by Director Mike Jones.

