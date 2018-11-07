School Board Grants Tenure, Confers Honors, Accepts Bid for Old Pine Haven School Property

November 7, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Education met on Monday, November 5th in a brief session in which they conferred tenure upon ten local teachers, and honors upon South Fentress Elementary for achieving Level 4 distinction, and on two U. S. History Teachers at Clarkrange High School for End of Course exam scores which ranked in the the top ten in the entire state.

The meeting was called to order by Board Chairman Eddie Cook, and the Board decided that, in the interest of preservation of the time of those assembled, to proceed with what honors it had to grant before attending to any other business.

The first matter was the granting of tenure to ten teachers, those being:

-Whitney Smith

-Sarah Wright

-Britney Garrett

-Shannon Phillips

-Courtney Atkinson (not present)

-Jenny Turner

-Kim Doss (not present)

-Marti Davis

-Kelly Tinsley

-Rebecca Padget

Each teacher was presented with a certificate and personally congratulated by Director of Schools Mike Jones and the Board. “What you do for many of your students is offering them maybe the only chance they will have to get ahead in this life. All of you, and all of our teachers, are really doing a great job and are greatly appreciated,” said Director Jones. A motion to grant tenure to the above teachers was made by Felicia Garrett, seconded by Russ Stephens, and passed with the Board’s full support.

The next item of business was to recognize South Fentress Elementary as a Level 4 reward school. A motion to this effect was made by Bill Cody, seconded by Felicia Garrett, and unanimously supported.

