School Board Declines to Settle Teacher Lawsuit

March 4, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

In a meeting that was anything but standard, the Fentress County Board of Education heard arguments from opposing attorneys on Monday, March 2, 2020 regarding an ongoing lawsuit that has been brought against it by a current teacher.

The Board began the evening in executive session, in which they heard counsel from their attorney, Chuck Kaegle, before opening up the meeting to the public.

Upon opening the doors, the meeting was gaveled into order by Chairman Eddie Cook, who explained that the board would hear from Mr. Rick Colbert, an attorney representing the FCEA (Fentress County Education Association)teachers’ association, and then from Mr. Kaegle. representing the Board.

Going first, Mr. Colbert explained that he was present to pursue a complaint of an unlawful act on behalf of the teacher’s association. In his statement, Mr. Colbert explained that, under state law, teachers have right to join a professional association and to participate in what is termed as “collaborative conferencing” or negotiations with their employers. The law states that teachers have the right to engage in conferencing without being pressured, coerced, or threatened with reprisals while doing so.

