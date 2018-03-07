School Board Considers Policy Revisions During Routine Meeting

March 7, 2018

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Education met Monday, March 5 in a brief, routine session. The agenda for the meeting was light and included no monetary matters, nor any unresolved old business.

Mr. Gary Tinch called the meeting to order and the board quickly moved to approve the minutes of their February meeting.

Director Mike Jones then presented his report, which included the new hire list. The new hires included Lynnica Slaven, Ginny Dickson, Brenda Anderson, and Carol Norris.

Moving on to new business, the Board moved to support a Resoulution of Appreciation Honoring Special Teachers and Staff,(those being art teachers, music teachers, PE teachers, technology teachers, special education teachers, speech teachers, school counselors, and librarians.) A motion to adopt the resolution was made by Karen Cooper and seconded by Barbara Pile and was supported unanimously.

The Board then considered an out of state feild trip to Elizabethtown, KY for the Clarkrange High School JROTC Rifle Team. This was also unanimously approved by the Board.

The Board then considered the adoption of several policy revisions, all of which were routine policy updates reccommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) policy department.

The Policy revisions are as follows:

Policy 4.206 – Special Programs – updates provisions regarding homebound instruction.

Policy 4.704 – Promotion and Retention – Places greater emphasis on promotion in order to align with new policies adopted by the State Board of Education.

Policy 4.605 – Graduation Requirements – Updates the policy to include a new diploma available to special education students, the alternate academic diploma.

Policy 4.606 – Graduation Activities – Updates policy to include a revised list of graduation aactivities, consistent with the expanded variety of student achievements approved by the State Board of Education.

Policy 5.122 – Qualifications and Duties of the Director of Schools – Updates personnel provision. Although not a new legal requirement, the policy makes the obligations of the Dirtector of Schools more defined.

