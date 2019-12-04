School Board Announces Clean Audit, Purchases CTE Welding Equipment in Routine Meeting

December 4, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Board of Education met in its final session of 2019 on Monday, December 2, 2019, and addressed a number of standard issues, including the approval of a bid for welding equipment through a CTE grant. The Board also announced that all Fentress County Schools had received a clean audit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

The meeting opened in regular fashion with the Board approving the minutes of it’s previous session.

The Board then heard the monthly report from Director Mike Jones. Mr. Jones offered some insight on upcoming developments in education from the state and the federal government, and said that several grant opportunities were being offered for improving technical education and skilled trades programs. Jones said that these grants were a once in a lifetime opportunity and that he fully intended to take maximum advantage of them so that Fentress County’s students would have the opportunity to learn these skills. Jones also said that the recent announcement of the Governor’s GIVE grants would benefit Fentress County Schools, as he had partnered with TCAT Centers in every neighboring county. Jones also announced that the School’s 2018-2019 audit had been completed and that it had come back completely clean, without findings of fault of any kind. “I have never seen this before, but there were no findings for any school whatsoever. Usually there is at least something minor, like a purchase order that wasn’t signed appropriately, but this is the only instance I have heard of, in any school district, in which there was no finding at all in any of the schools, so hats off to our principals and our bookkeepers for doing an outstanding job,” said Jones. The Board acknowledged the Director’s Report as presented.

Read the full story in this weeks Fentress Courier.