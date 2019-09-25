Samantha Beaty, D.V.M. Named TN State Veterinarian and Assistant Commissioner for Animal Health

September 25, 2019

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. has announced the appointment of Samantha Beaty, D.V.M. as State Veterinarian and Assistant Commissioner for Animal Health.

With 18 years of veterinary medicine experience, Dr. Beaty will now be responsible for protecting and monitoring animal health throughout the state.

“Dr. Beaty has the knowledge base, work ethic, tenacity, passion for veterinary medicine, and the ability to get the job done,” Commissioner Hatcher said. “She has a strong commitment to serving the public and Tennessee agriculture. She will be a perfect fit in this new role as she partners with animal health leaders and enforces animal health standards.”

