Sales Tax Holiday is This Weekend!

July 24, 2019

The state of Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday is held every year, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday in July and ending at 11:59 p.m. the following Sunday night. During this weekend, certain goods may be purchased tax free. The 2019 tax-free holiday weekend begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 26 and ends Sunday, July 28 at 11:59 p.m.

WHAT IS TAX FREE?

– Clothing: $100 or Less

Clothing is defined as human wearing apparel suitable for general use. This includes shirts, dresses, pants, coats, gloves and mittens, hats and caps, hosiery, neckties, belts, sneakers, shoes, uniforms whether athletic or non-athletic, and scarves.

Clothing does not include belt buckles sold separately, patches and emblems sold separately, sewing equipment and supplies or sewing materials that become part of “clothing” such as thread, fabric, yarns and zippers.

