Round-up Nets 19 Arrests For Drug-Related Offenses

July 19, 2017

Following indictments returned by the Fentress County Grand Jury, on Friday July 14th the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office, along with the help of several agencies in the Upper Cumberland, conducted a round-up operation focused primarily on the sale and distribution of narcotics. A total of 19 arrests were made during the round-up, which follow:

Michael E. Beaty, charged with Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone), Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) in a Drug Free Zone. During his arrest, Beaty was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

William D. Weaver, on charges of Sale of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) (4 counts), and Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) (4 counts).

Jackie R. Ooten, charged with Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone), Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone), and Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxymorphone).

Sheliah D. Cooper, on the charge of Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) (2 counts).

Lonnie D. Gunter, charged with Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) in a Drug Free School Zone.

Peggy J. Wright, on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone) with Intent to Sell & Deliver, Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (Alprazolam) with Intent to Sell & Deliver, and TennCare Fraud. During her arrest, Ms. Wright was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Ladonna T. Hill, on the charge of Tampering with Evidence. During her arrest, Ms. Hill was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kalyn S. Conatser, charged with Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine).

Brenda G. Campbell-, on charges of Sale & Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Morphine) in a Drug Free School Zone, and Sale & Delivery of a Schedule IV (Alprazolam) in a Drug Free School Zone.

Melissa A. Adams-, charged with Sale & Delivery of a Schedule III Controlled Substance (Buprenorphine) in a Drug Free School Zone (2 counts).

Read the rest of story in this weeks Fentress Courier.