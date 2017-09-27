Rotary Club Horse Show Set For Saturday, September 30

September 27, 2017

The First Annual Jamestown Rotary Club Fun & Games Horse Show will be held Saturday, September 30, 2017, beginning at 2:00 p.m CDT at East Fork Stables in Jamestown.

This year, the format for the Rotary Horse show has been changed from being a sanctioned Walking Horse Show to a pleasure show, to accommodate the large number of pleasure horses in the Fentress County area.

Something new has been added this year, which is the gaited mule class, which is very popular in this area and should bring several entries.

“In addition to moving the show from the traditional third Saturday night in July due to a conflict with other shows in the area we have also modified some classes to accommodate requests we’ve had in the past years, which we think will attract a wider variety of entries, and we are anticipating another great show,” said Show Chairman Crystal Tompkins.

The event will feature 24 classes, from the Stick Horse class for boys and girls 8 and under to several youth as well as classes for older riders.

“We’ve added a class for the best child rider 13 and under, as well as best Lady and Gentleman Class over 50, along with a pairs class, youth and adult gaited classes, a speed racking class, and some Western classes, including a Pick-up Race, Ride a Buck Class, and an Egg and Spoon Class, which are all crowd pleasers,” Mrs. Tompkins added.

Judging this year’s show will be Tracey Bottoms, with Todd Burnett serving as Master of Ceremonies, and Rodney Jones as Ringmaster.

Prize money and ribbons will be given in all classes except the Stick Horse Class, where each entry will receive a blue ribbon and $1.00.

Trophies will also be given in the Adult and Youth Championship Classes.

Admission will be $5.00 per car, to be paid at the gate.

There will also be Obstacle Course Classes, starting at 3:00 p.m., with five group categories. The first place winner in each group will receive $20.00 and there will be a $50.00 first prize plus a trophy for the best overall time in the obstacle course competition.

All classes are open, and all are welcome. Formal attire is not required. Registered and unregistered horses and ponies are welcome. A liability waiver must be signed, and a negative Coggins test is required.

Stallions to be handled by riders 18 or older. No DQP required. Any lame horse will be dismissed by the judge, and the Judge’s decision will be final.

