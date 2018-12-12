Rotary Club Children’s Shopping Spree Set for Saturday, December 16

Because of the generosity of the people of the Fentress County area, more than 300 children will have the opportunity to go Christmas shopping for their families this year.
After a very successful radiothon held December 2 on local radio stations WCLC and WDEB raised more than $21,000 for the annual project, now in its 62nd year, Mrs. Faye Stephens, coordinator for the project, commented: “As usual, I’m overwhelmed at all those who have again supported our Shopping Spree. As I seem to keep repeating year after year, the people of Fentress County are the most generous folks in the world, and always come through to ensure a lot of little kids have a happy Christmas,”
