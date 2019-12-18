Rotary Christmas Shopping Spree to be Held Saturday, December 21st

December 18, 2019

The annual Rotary Club Children’s Shopping Spree Radiothon, held Saturday, December 1 on local radio stations WDEB and WCLC, was again termed as “very successful,” raising over $24,000, had been raised by early this week, which is just short of the $25,000 goal needed to take the same number of children shopping as in previous years.

Faye Stephens, who has coordinated the event for the past several years, along with Jamestown Rotary Club President Mark Justice, expressed their appreciation to all those who had made pledges, commenting that they were confident that additional needed funds will come in so that they may continue to take the same number of students that we have in the past.”

In addition to some 300 elementary school children, the Shopping Spree provides funds for some 80 head start students, foster children, and some needy high school students.

Pledges may be dropped off at Progressive Savings Bank on North Main Street for the next two weeks prior to the Shopping Spree on December 21.

Donations may also be mailed to Rotary Club Christmas Shopping Spree, P.O. Box 1004, Jamestown, TN 38556.

Mrs. Stephens explained the plan for the remainder of the project, stating:

“Permission slips have been sent to the schools, and they will be returned this week so we can get everything in order. Then, on Saturday, December 21, the day of the shopping spree, we need everyone who wishes to volunteer to be at the York Institute Cafeteria at 6:00 a.m. for in-service. “

