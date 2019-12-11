Rotary Christmas Shopping Spree Pledges Fall Short of $25,000 Goal

December 11, 2019

While the annual Rotary Club Children’s Shopping Spree Radiothon, held Saturday, December 1 on local radio stations WDEB and WCLC, was again termed as “very successful,” raising over $18,500, the total came up short of the $25,000 goal needed to take the same number of children shopping as in previous years.

As the 2-hour fundraising event was winding down, an emotional Faye Stephens, who has coordinated the event for the past several years, expressed her appreciation to all those who had made pledges, commenting: “As usual, I’m overwhelmed at all those who have again supported our Shopping Spree. Even though we came up short, we’re confident that additional needed funds will come in so that we may continue to take the same number of students that we have in the past.”

She expressed her appreciation to Jamestown Mayor Lyndon Baines for his support of the project this year, as well as to all the Jamestown Rotary Club members.

In addition to some 300 elementary school children, the Shopping Spree provides funds for some 80 head start students, foster children, and some needy high school students.

