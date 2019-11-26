Rotary Christmas Parade Set For Saturday, Dec. 7th

November 26, 2019

The annual Jamestown Rotary Club Christmas Parade has been set for Saturday, December 7, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

According to Rotary Club President Mark Justice, the theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas – Past and Present”

All church groups, clubs, and civic groups are encouraged to participate in the parade with a float entry.

As has been the tradition for the past two years, Mrs. Claus is joining her husband Santa again this year at the end of the parade.

All local beauty contest winners are also invited to participate. However, they must provide their own float and/or their own transportation vehicle.

This year, for the third year, the parade competition has been expanded to include a third division. Those divisions include Commercial, Non-Commercial, and Church categories.

Watch next week for more information.