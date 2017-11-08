Rotary Christmas Parade Set For Saturday, Dec. 2rd

November 8, 2017

The annual Jamestown Rotary Club Christmas Parade has been set for Saturday, December 2, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

According to Rotary Club President Ryan Yantz, the theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Peace In Our Hometown.”

All church groups, clubs, and civic groups are encouraged to participate in the parade with a float entry.

As has been the tradition for the past two years, Mrs. Claus is joining her husband Santa again this year at the end of the parade.

All local beauty contest winners are also invited to participate. However, they must provide their own float and/or their own transportation vehicle.

This year, the parade competition has been expanded to include a third division. Those divisions include Commercial, Non-Commercial, and Church categories.

In the non-commercial and Church categories, cash prizes of $100, $75, and $50 will be awarded to the top three winners. in each cass. All businesses are also encouraged to participate with an entry. Plaques will be awarded to the top three commercial entries.

In addition to the prize money and plaques, the Roy D. Smith Memorial Trophy will be presented to the best overall entry.

The parade will follow the same route as it has for the past several years, assembling at the Fentress Co. Industrial Park at 9:00 a.m. and begin at 10:00 a.m. sharp, traveling east on Industrial Drive to North Main Street, then south to the square in Jamestown, turning west onto Highway 52 and proceeding west to the Signature HealthCARE (Fentress County Nursing Home) where the presentation of awards and trophies will be made.

Because of confusion to young children if multiple Santas are in the parade, and since Santa Claus always rides at the end of the parade, no float or other entry may have a fully-costumed Santa.

Another rule is that no unlicensed driver may operate any 4-wheeler or other motorized vehicle in the parade.

Anyone wishing to enter a float may do so by contacting Mark Justice at 752-2265 or Crystal Tompkins at 879-5897 or by mailing an application to P.O. Box 1004, Jamestown, TN 38556. Deadline for entries is Friday, December 1 at 12:00 noon.

In case of inclement weather, the parade will be held on Saturday, December 9th.

More information will be announced at a later date.