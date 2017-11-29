Rotary Christmas Parade Set For Saturday, Dec. 2rd

November 29, 2017

The annual Jamestown Rotary Club Christmas Parade has been set for Saturday, December 2, 2017, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

According to Rotary Club President Ryan Yantz, the theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Peace In Our Hometown.”

All church groups, clubs, and civic groups are encouraged to participate in the parade with a float entry.

As has been the tradition for the past two years, Mrs. Claus is joining her husband Santa again this year at the end of the parade.

All local beauty contest winners are also invited to participate. However, they must provide their own float and/or their own transportation vehicle.

This year’s Grand Mashal will be Fentress County’s oldest Veteran, Mr. Oscar Odum, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

This year, the parade competition has been expanded to include a third division. Those divisions include Commercial, Non-Commercial, and Church categories.

In the non-commercial and Church categories, cash prizes of $100, $75, and $50 will be awarded to the top three winners in each class. All businesses are also encouraged to participate with an entry. Plaques will be awarded to the top three commercial entries.

In addition to the prize money and plaques, the Roy D. Smith Memorial Trophy will be presented to the best overall entry.

