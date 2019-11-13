Romer & Lane Welcomes New Attorney, Charlie Guffey, Esq.

November 13, 2019

The Law Office of Romer & Lane, PLLC is honored to announce the new addition to the firm. Charlie Guffey, a Fentress County native, was sworn in by the Honorable Judge Shayne Sexton on October 21, 2019, and she will be joining the firm as a new attorney.

Charlie is the daughter of Glen and Marti Rexroat, grand-daughter of Faye Stephens, Mae Guffey, and Johnny and Nadine Rexroat. Charlie attended York Agricultural Institute during high school, and then proceeded to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Technological University. Charlie received her Juris Doctorate from Nashville School of Law.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.