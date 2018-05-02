Rod Williams Seeks 2nd District County Commission Post

May 2, 2018

Rod Williams announced Monday that he will be a candidate for the office of County Commissioner in the Second District of Fentress County in the August 2nd General Election, and issued the following statement:

“I, Rod Williams, would like to announce my candidacy for the seat of County Commissioner for the 2nd District.

I am the son of the late Jerry Dale Williams and Carlene Williams. My wife Crystal Williams and I have three sons, Marcus, Gavyn, and Ethan. We have also been blessed with one amazing granddaughter, Kynley.

I’m a self-employed businessman in the financial services industry. I help families protect their financial future.

I have been honored to serve on many different community boards and organizations in various roles including leadership.

I look forward to meeting with you and listening to your concerns. I am asking for your vote and support in the August 2nd election so that we together can move Fentress County forward.

Respectfully,

Rod Williams