Robert Cooper Wins Tennessee Maintenance Director of the Year

June 12, 2019

Fentress County Schools Maintenance Director and County Commissioner Robert Cooper has been awarded the distinction of Maintenance Director of the Year by the Tennessee School Plant Management Association for 2019. This is a prestigious award, decided by popular vote of all affiliated school maintenance directors in the state of Tennessee.

“We’re very proud of Robert for receiving this award,” said Fentress County Director of Schools Mike Jones. “It’s always good to see someone recognized for doing a good job,”

Robert has served as the regional director of the Upper Cumberland division of the TSPMA for the last 12 years, and had been at the forefront of maintenance improvement in the area during that time.

