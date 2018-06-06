Robert Cooper Announces His Candidacy For Third Dist. County Commissioner

June 6, 2018

Robert D. Cooper has announced that he will be a candidate for 3rd District County Commissioner in the upcoming August election, and issued the following statement:

“I am Robert Cooper and I am employed with the Fentress County Board of Education for the past 29 years. In those 29 years, I have served as school bus driver, maintenance, and currently I am Director of Maintenance and Director of Safe Schools for our school district.

I am married to Peggy Cooper, who is also employed with the Fentress County Board of Education as a 2nd grade teacher at Allardt Elementary. We have one daughter, Heather Cooper Anders, who is married to Matthew Anders. We have one granddaughter, Ryleigh Shea Anders.

I am a life long resident of Fentress County. I am the son of the late Jimmie and Flora Cooper. I am the son-in-law of Charlie Neal and Mary Neal of Jamestown.

If elected, I will work hard for the people of the 3rd District and the county to bring back jobs and help build back up the economy, so that people who are driving out of the county to work can hopefully come back to Fentress County.

I am trying to see as many people as possible, but in case I don’t get to see you, I am asking for your vote and support in the August Election.”

Robert Cooper