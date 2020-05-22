Roane State Honors Recent Graduates

May 22, 2020

Roane State Community College, just like every educational institution in the nation, has been unable to hold in-person classes for much of the last two months. Alongside the suspension of face-to-face learning, commencements and graduation celebrations have also been suspended, postponed or canceled. While Roane State does intend to hold a graduation ceremony for it’s outgoing alumni, at a future date, the college wanted to do something special for them in the mean time, and has orchestrated a number of drive-by celebrations for its recent graduates. The first of these celebrations was held on May 12, in Clarkrange, at what is soon to be Roane State’s satellite Fentress County Campus, next to the Clarkrange branch of Union Bank on South York Highway.

“Like many other colleges, Roane State was forced to postpone its commencement originally scheduled for May 8 and 9,” Roane State President Chris Whaley explained. “While plans are in the works to bring students together safely for an in-person ceremony, we wanted to do something now to honor our graduates who are still waiting for their moment to walk across the stage and receive their degree.”

