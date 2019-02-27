Rick Vitatoe Crowned 19th World Pig Champion! Larry Storie is Runner-up

Rick Vitatoe from Indiana wins the title of World Pig Champion Saturday, February 23, 2019 with a perfect 9-0 record. Larry Storie finished in 2nd place with only one loss.
https://www.facebook.com/pg/fentresscourier/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1244142205740496
