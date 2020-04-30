Restaurants, Retail Stores, Gyms to Re-Open This Week

April 30, 2020

Governor Bill Lee said in a press conference held Friday, April 24 that Tennessee’s restaurants and retail stores could re-open beginning April 27, as long as certain safety guidelines were followed, as the first phase of the statewide re-opening takes place. This phased re-opening is being termed as “Tennessee Pledge,” and is being orchestrated in order to see large portions of the state’s economy resume doing business as safely as possible.

This announcement came after a nearly month-long shutdown which has had immense negative impact on businesses and workers in the state. Information disseminated by the administration shows that over 413,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since the shutdown began, nearly 15 percent of Tennessee workers.

Tennessee is among the first states in the country to initiate a phased reopening, and was one of the last to issue a stay at home mandate. Governor Lee has faced criticism throughout the crisis concerning the timing of his actions, with some saying he waited too long to close down the state’s economy, and others saying the opposite. Likewise, in terms of the present objective of re-opening, similar criticisms and approbations have been voiced.

The phased re-opening will begin first in the 89 rural counties of Tennessee, which have seen relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout the outbreak. Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan counties, which represent the bulk of the states metropolitan areas and were much more affected, will each develop specific plans for re-opening under their own timelines.

