Rescue Squad Photo Fundraiser Begins August 12

August 7, 2019

The Fentress County Rescue Squad annual door to door photo fundraiser will begin on Monday, August 12.

The photography company will be working through the local rescue squad. They will be wearing squad t-shirts and have the necessary paperwork authorizing them to collect money on behalf of the Rescue Squad, as well as a photo ID.

This is the FC Rescue Squad’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and an excellent opportunity to show your support and to have a family photo made.

For more information contact Joe McGrogan at 931-397-7378.