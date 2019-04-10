Rescue Squad Annual Chicken Cookout will be Sat. April 13!

April 10, 2019

Mark your calendars for the Fentress County Rescue Squad annual chicken cookout!

The cookout will be Saturday, April 13th at the Jamestown Walmart. Dinners include a chicken leg quarter, homemade coleslaw, homemade potato salad, baked beans, a slice of bread, and a drink all for only $6. The volunteers will start serving at approximately 11 a.m.

All proceeds go to the Rescue Squad for equipment, training, and vehicles. The Rescue Squad expresses its appreciation for everyone’s continued support.

Everone is invited to come and get some world-class chicken and support your local rescue squad on April 13th!