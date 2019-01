January 2, 2019

The most recent report on the US 127 project shows that progress, albeit minimal progress, is being made towards the eventual widening of the roadway south of Grimsley and north of Clarkrange.

The project segment beginning at Little Road in Clarkrange and going north to Kilby Road in Grimsley is in the last portion of the environmental phase. It is hoped that the project will be moving into the right-of-way phase as early as this summer.

