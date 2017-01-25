Rep. Kelly Keisling’s Town Hall Meeting Well Attended

January 25, 2017

A packed house greeted State Representative Kelly Keisling for his town hall meeting, held Thursday, January 19 at the Economic & Community Development Room at the Fentress County Courthouse.

This was the fourth in a series of five town hall meetings held by Representative Keisling throughout his sprawling 38th District last week to share information about the 110th General Assembly, which convened last week, as well as a means to gather input from his constituents.

Fentress County Executive J. Michael Cross introduced Representative Keisling, stating, “I’ve known Kelly for some 40 years now, and have spent several days with him in Nashville, and I want to tell you that he’s one of the hardest workers in the Legislature. I’ve never called that he didn’t help. He always has the interest of his constituents at heart. It’s been a pleasure to work with him and I’m proud to call him my friend.”

After opening the meeting with prayer, Rep. Keisling recognized and thanked Executive Cross and his staff and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leann Smith for their continued assistance and cooperation.

He told the crowd: “When I began serving, and it is my pleasure to serve you in the state legislature — I made a commitment to be the most accessible member in the legislature, and I plan to continue to be accessible.”

