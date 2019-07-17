Rennova Unwilling to Sell JRMC

July 17, 2019

County Leadership Seeks Options to Fill Local Healthcare Void

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

It has now been over a month since Jamestown Regional Medical Center closed its doors, and while many residents are still in a state of shock following the closure, several have already personally felt the effects of having no local hospital.

There is now no emergency room; no where to receive immediate treatment for traumatic injuries.

Travel times for local EMS have tripled since the hospital’s closure, going from 30 to 45 minutes to upwards of two hours in some cases. In a rural community like Fentress County, where accidents relating to farming and outdoor recreation are a part of everyday life, this becomes particularly dangerous.

Although the ownership of JRMC attests that they are continuing to work in an attempt to reopen the hospital, there has been no sign of life from the now defunct medical facility since June 13.

What’s more, statements from the hospital’s parent company, Rennova Health, have been more full of excuses than solutions.

The Florida based company has maintained that the closure was the fault of a problematic billing system and of the premature blacklisting of the hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, rather than the fault of management.

In addition to refusing to accept responsibility for the closure, or the failure to reopen the facility, Rennova is now reportedly refusing to entertain offers to purchase the hospital, in spite of expressed concern from local leaders.

County Executive Jimmy Johnson recently stated that he is aware of at least one entity that has expressed interest in purchasing JRMC from Rennova, but that the company was stubbornly refusing to hear such offers.

