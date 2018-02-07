Rennova Health, Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Tennova Healthcare – Jamestown

February 7, 2018

On January 31, 2018, Tennova Healthcare – Jamestown announced that Rennova Health, Inc., (NASDAQ: RNVA) has signed an agreement for the purchase of the 85-bed hospital and its associated assets. The transaction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2018.

Rennova Health is a vertically integrated provider of industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers, delivering an efficient, effective patient experience and superior clinical outcomes. Last year, the Florida-based company acquired and reopened Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tenn, successfully restoring operations of the hospital that serves the Scott County Community.

“We have great respect for the physicians and employees of Tennova Healthcare – Jamestown and look forward to supporting them in their work,” said Seamus Lagan, Chief Executive Officer of Rennova Health. “Creating clinical connections with our current hospital in Oneida, Tenn. will benefit patients in the region. The synergy of management and services in a close geographic location creates numerous efficiencies for Rennova and will allow us to support a greater number of health care providers and residents.”

The due diligence and discovery process continues in order to allow for both Rennova Health and Community Health Systems to best plan for the future of Tennova Healthcare – Jamestown.

“The Rennova organization supports providers across the country and we look forward to working with them to build upon the experience and care we provide for our patients,” said Lynette Pritchett, Chief Executive Officer of Tennova Healthcare-Jamestown. “Our skilled medical staff and dedicated employees perform important services for our community and that will continue.”

The sale includes the 85-bed hospital at 436 Central Avenue West in Jamestown, employed physician clinics and outpatient services.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.