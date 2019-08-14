Rennova Declines Offer to Buy JRMC

August 14, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Rennova Health, which owns Jamestown Regional Medical Center, has refused an offer to purchase the hospital which was made by Rural Hospitals and Clinics of America, the same company which just purchased Cumberland River Hospital in Celina.

The offer, in an undisclosed amount, was reportedly submitted to Rennova two weeks ago.

In a statement from Rennova, which confirmed that the offer had been made and considered, Marketing Manager Rebecca Lagan said:

“In regards to your recently published report, we did receive an offer to purchase Jamestown Regional Medical Center. The company has declined that offer.

Rennova has long term business plans to operate the hospitals it has purchased, and has no intention to sell.”

This week marks two months since JRMC closed its doors after being blacklisted by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, losing its reimbursements from these programs.

While Rennova has said that it is going through the appeal process to get these federal reimbursements back, JRMC remains closed, and shows no signs of re-opening at this time.