Remote Area Medical to Provide Free Medical Care in Fentress County

August 8, 2018

RAM still seeking volunteer vision & dental professionals to treat people in need.

ROCKFORD, TN (August 6, 2018) – Remote Area Medical- RAM® — a major non-profit provider of mobile medical clinics delivering free, high-quality, dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals—is coming to Fentress County, TN. Services available at the RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams. All RAM services are FREE and no ID is required.

Patient parking for the Fentress County RAM clinic will be located at South Fentress Elementary School,

5018 Wilder Road, Grimsley, TN 38565. The clinic parking lot will open no later than 12 a.m. midnight on Saturday, September 8. Ticket distribution begins at 3 a.m., and patients will be seen in chronological order according to their ticket number when clinic doors open at 6 a.m. This process will repeat on Sunday, September 9.

According to U.S. census data, the poverty rate in Fentress County is 21.4%, far exceeding the national average of 12.7%. Additionally, one out of every eight people under the age of 65 lacks health insurance coverage. Because of these factors, RAM expects to treat approximately 500 people from Fentress County and surrounding communities during the two-day clinic.

Read the rest of the story in this weeks Fentress Courier.