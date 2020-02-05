Red Cross Blood Drive at Jamestown Community Center Feb. 7, 2020

February 5, 2020

The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the Jamestown Community Center gym from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: Jamestown19.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

Download the Blood Donor App today. Get your digital donor card, schedule your next appointment, track your lifetime donations, view your blood pressure, and follow your donation on its way to a hospital.