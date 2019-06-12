Recycling Center Total Loss After Sunday Fire

June 12, 2019

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

The Fentress County Recycling Center located on Highway 127 is no more following a massive fire which began Sunday Morning, June 9, and burned all day Sunday and continued to smoulder well into the following day.

“We have no idea what caused it,” said Jeff Campbell, one of the Solid Waste employees at the Recycling Center.

The cause of the blaze is currently unknown, as is the exact cost of the damage sustained to the facility, but current rough estimates are that the amount is at least in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not over $1 million. In addition to the building itself, several pieces of equipment including a service truck, and multiple forklifts were lost.

The Fentress County Volunteer Fire Department, as well as other emergency services were on the scene quickly once the fire was reported, but were not in time to save the structure, which may have been burning for quite some time before being reported.

