Recycling Center Reconstruction Underway

March 11, 2020

By Jacob E. Rosenbaum

Work has officially begun on the new recycling center on South York Highway. The project is scheduled to be completed within the coming weeks, at which point the recycling operations of Fentress County Solid Waste will be more capable than ever before.

The facility is being built on the same concrete foundation as the old recycling center, which was lost to fire in June, 2019. The new facility will occupy the same location as its predecessor, but will be larger, more capable, and more modern.

In addition to housing the Solid Waste recycling operations, the new building will also include Solid Waste’s administrative offices, and improvement which will save the County hundreds of thousands of dollars, as the current Solid Waste offices, located on the upper floor of the Reagan building, are not handicap accessible. Estimates for bringing the present offices into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ranged from $100,000-$250,000. Now, The cost will be included in the construction of the new Recycling Center, which is being financed with insurance funds.

“The building will be erected within two weeks, and we will be finishing the interior after that,” said Fentress County Executive Jimmy Johnson on Wednesday, March 4 as he surveyed the initial construction efforts. “We’ll be moving the offices into this new building as well, which will save us around $130,000, and will mean that Solid Waste will be all in one location. This entire facility will be handicap accessible, and in compliance with ADA.”

