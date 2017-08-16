Raid Results in Seizure of Elaborate Indoor Grow Operation and High Grade Marijuana

August 16, 2017

On Friday, August 11, 2017 around 9:00 p.m., officers with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at the home of Jonathon Eversole, who lives at 2211 Doubletop Road in Jamestown, TN.

The search warrant was the result of an undercover drug operation, which led to the confiscation of an elaborate indoor marijuana growing operation, along with approximately 1-1/2 pounds of high grade marijuana which was estimated to have a street value of over $7,000, and numerous items used for the manufacture and distribution of marijuana.

The raid also resulted in the arrest of three Fentress County men, including Mr. Jonathon Eversole, charged with Sale and Delivery of Schedule VI controlled substance greater than 1/2 ounce; Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Sub-stance greater than 1/2 ounce for resale; Manufacture of Marijuana greater than 1/2 ounce, and Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bond for Eversole was set at $100,000.

Also arrested were Colton Blevins of 202 Rose Court Road, Jamestown, and Hasten Watters of 1043 Glenobey Road, Jamestown, who were each charged with Possession of drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance, and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.

