Quarantined Cookeville Student Tests Negative for Coronavirus

January 29, 2020

Last Wednesday, a Tennessee Tech student was identified as being at risk for infection with the Wuhan Coronavirus. The student was quarantined for much of the next 24 hours, until Thursday evening, at which time it was discovered that he was not infected with the disease.

Currently, the CDC is closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Infections with 2019-nCoV also are being reported in a growing number of countries internationally, including the United States. Thus far, there have been only 5 positive cases of Wuhan Coronavirus in the U.S. 105 additional suspect cases are known to the CDC. Of these, 32 have tested negatively, and 73 are still pending.

According to the CDC’s website “2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus (more specifically, a coronavirus) identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

Early on, many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. However, a growing number of patients reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, indicating person-to-person spread is occurring. At this time, it’s unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people.”

Symptoms of the virus in reported cases have ranged from infected people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. Symptoms can include: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The CDC believes at this time that symptoms of 2019-nCoV may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 after exposure.

Currently, there is no vaccine for Wuhan Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Jan 22, a Tennessee Technological University student, in Cookeville, TN began displaying symptoms that are associated with this new coronavirus.

