Pvt. George N. Ashburn Remembered with Honors

November 8, 2017

bY MARY ROBBINS:

Sunday afternoon, October 29, 2017, exactly one hundred years following Private George N. Ashburn’s heroic action on the battlefield in France, October 29, 1917, he was remembered with honors by the Fentress County Historical Society, American Legion Mark Twain Post 137, Fentress County Veterans Service Office, the Tennessee Great War Commission and the Tennessee Society, Daughters of the American Revolution.

He is buried in Camp-ground Cemetery, adjacent to Mt. Union Baptist Church at Clarkrange, where the ceremony honoring him was held in the church fellowship hall, with a small, attentive group assembled to hear remarks from Dr. Michael Birdwell, Associate Professor of History at Tennessee Tech University and Chairman of Tennessee’s Great War Commission, regarding his life and military history.

Dr. Birdwell noted that for Private Ashburn’s service in battle during World War I, he received the American Purple Heart and the French Croix de Guerre. He stressed the continuing appreciation of the French people for the sacrifice of American servicemen during World War I and indicated that he is in contact with individuals there who keep their memory alive.

“I am honored that the French are so appreciative of these largely forgotten men, such as Private George N. Ashburn,” Dr. Birdwell said. “They still honor his memory, and that of other American soldiers who fought and perished in France during World War I.”

He also said that the Tennessee Great War Commission in conjunction with Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder and Michael Glass of the Veterans Services Commission, Jeff Wells, Josh Waggoner and the staff of Tennessee State Parks, the Fentress County Historical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, Dale Welch and Julie Bohanan of the Monterey Depot Museum and other interested parties are working together to obtain a bronze plaque indicating Ashburn’s military service to his country, so that his contributions will not be forgotten.

